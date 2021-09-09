Heartland Votes
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri

A map on the Missouri’s DHSS COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19 within each school district’s geographic boundaries.(Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISSOURI (AP) - Thousands of Missouri children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the new school year began, and at least one rural school closed for cleaning after an outbreak.

A map on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19 within each school district’s geographic boundaries.

The map shows nearly two dozen districts with at least 41 new cases over the past 14 days.

Combined, those districts alone have 2,964 illnesses.

They include 173 cases in Kansas City and 172 in St. Louis city.

Double-digit cases are reported in dozens of other districts.

The total number of illnesses among students and staff statewide isn’t posted.

