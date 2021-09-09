Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SoutheastHEALTH to hold vaccine clinic in Perryville

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Perryville on Thursday, September 9.

The free clinic will be held at the Perry Park Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those ages 12 and older.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Appointments are required.

To register for an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Health care workers at Missouri Delta Medical Center feel the impacts of the current COVID-19...
Full ICU at Missouri Delta Medical Center, workers scramble to keep up with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

A map on the Missouri’s DHSS COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19...
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19
Officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were...
Mobile vaccine clinics harassed, vandalized in Colorado
On Friday, September 10, the Scott County Health Department will have a free COIVD-19...
Scott Co. Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccination clinic