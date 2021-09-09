SoutheastHEALTH to hold vaccine clinic in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Perryville on Thursday, September 9.

The free clinic will be held at the Perry Park Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those ages 12 and older.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Appointments are required.

To register for an appointment, click here.

