Scott Co. Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Health Department announced on Wednesday, September 8, that they will be having a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The vaccination clinic will be set up at the Scott City School in the FEMA building on Friday, September 10, at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the Scott City school there will be no need to make an appointment because the clinic will be walk in only.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at the clinic with no charge.

The vaccine is available to anyone aged 12-years-old and older.

For anyone ages 12 through 17 a parent or guardian must be present and give consent.

