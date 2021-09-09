Saint Francis Healthcare System reports 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on its latest COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, September 9, Saint Francis reported 26 total COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of those, 23 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and one is vaccinated.

The health care system said it had 13 total COVID-19 patients in its COVID Care Unit. Eight of those were floor status and five were ICU status.

They said nine total patients were on ventilators. Of those, eight are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.

