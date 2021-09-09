Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Saint Francis Healthcare System reports 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on Thursday on its latest COVID-19...
Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on Thursday on its latest COVID-19 hospitalizations.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on its latest COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, September 9, Saint Francis reported 26 total COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of those, 23 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and one is vaccinated.

The health care system said it had 13 total COVID-19 patients in its COVID Care Unit. Eight of those were floor status and five were ICU status.

They said nine total patients were on ventilators. Of those, eight are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Health care workers at Missouri Delta Medical Center feel the impacts of the current COVID-19...
Full ICU at Missouri Delta Medical Center, workers scramble to keep up with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear announced more teams from the Kentucky National Guard will arrived over...
300+ additional National Guard members to help strained Ky. hospitals
Owner Jeff Johnson has spent the last week putting finishing touches on the Comedy Lounge to...
N2O Comedy Club reopens Thursday night in Cape Girardeau
The Perry County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 9.
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill
A map on the Missouri’s DHSS COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19...
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri