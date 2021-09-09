Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team at the CDC studied data of more than 2,000 pregnant women who got COVID shots. It found there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

Secondly, researchers at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Minnesota said they looked at different CDC data, covering 105,000 pregnancies from eight different health systems through June, and came to the same conclusion.

The findings were the same for both vaccines.

The studies appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Health care workers at Missouri Delta Medical Center feel the impacts of the current COVID-19...
Full ICU at Missouri Delta Medical Center, workers scramble to keep up with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

There's a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials...
Now is time for flu shots, CDC says
After Ida trapped a dolphin in an inland canal, multiple agencies team up for "Operation Free...
Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
Owner Jeff Johnson has spent the last week putting finishing touches on the Comedy Lounge to...
N2O Comedy Club reopens Thursday night in Cape Girardeau
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Work stalls in search for Confederate statue’s time capsule