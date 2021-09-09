N2O Comedy Club reopens Thursday night in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After 18 months with closed doors due to COVID-19, Buzz Sutherland will be performing at the comedy club in Cape Girardeau Thursday through Saturday.

This isn’t Sutherland’s first time on the N2O stage. He was here in 2019, as well.

“They say laughter is the best medicine and it truly is,” said owner Jeff Johnson. “And especially in a time like none of us have ever seen before, that we’ve all lived through for this last 12-18 months. I think it’s more important now than ever that we don’t lose focus on that. Everybody has suffered great illnesses or known people that have lost from their family and we’re here to provide some sort of relief from that.”

Johnson has spent the last week putting finishing touches on the Comedy Lounge to get it ready to welcome guests.

Sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue and all surfaces will be sanitized and air purifiers brought in between all shows.

Masks are not required but are recommended, and they are following all health department and CDC guidelines in order to open their doors safely.

Crowds will be a little smaller, and they encourage you not to come if you aren’t feeling well.

Johnson is excited to be able to reopen because of the unique experience that live comedy brings.

“You can stay at home and watch Netflix, you can go to the movie theatre, but when you’re here it’s an event,” he said. “You know, you are a part of the show. These guys come in for me and do four shows a week, you can come to all four shows and they will be different every time. That just makes it something where it can be reused for people’s enjoyment as much as they want.”

Johnson encouraged everyone to follow them on social media to stay updated on pop up events and other regularly scheduled events.

Tickets are available at N2Ocomedy.com.

