Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pick-up truck

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night, September 9.

They were called to the crash on the 800 block of South Kingshighway at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle was traveling south when it crashed into the truck that was turning north onto Kingshighway from Gerhardt Street.

The driver of the bike, an 18-year-old male from Jackson, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 65-year-old Cape Girardeau man, was not hurt in the crash.

Both lanes of Kingshighway were temporarily closed while officers investigated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.