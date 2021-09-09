Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man arrested for unlawful imprisonment

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they believe held a woman against her will for two days.

Deputies responded to a call at a home on Marigold Lane in Murray after receiving a 911 call at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman outside of the home.

After questioning the two, deputies arrested 58-year-old Jody Smith, who was out on bond for an assault arrest in Marshall County.

Investigators also said Smith had an emergency protective order (EPO) against him involving the woman at the scene.

She told deputies that Smith had held her against her will at the home for about two days and at times he threatened to shoot her.

Deputies said they also found suspected drugs inside the home.

Smith was booked into the Calloway County Jail on violation of a Kentucky EPO, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree wanton endangerment, intimidating a participant in the legal process and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Health care workers at Missouri Delta Medical Center feel the impacts of the current COVID-19...
Full ICU at Missouri Delta Medical Center, workers scramble to keep up with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
Man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
A map on the Missouri’s DHSS COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19...
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri
All lanes of I-24 were blocked at the 51 mile marker for a police incident/investigation on...
All lanes of I-24 in Lyon Co. open following police investigation
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic.
SoutheastHEALTH to hold vaccine clinic in Perryville