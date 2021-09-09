Man arrested for unlawful imprisonment

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they believe held a woman against her will for two days.

Deputies responded to a call at a home on Marigold Lane in Murray after receiving a 911 call at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman outside of the home.

After questioning the two, deputies arrested 58-year-old Jody Smith, who was out on bond for an assault arrest in Marshall County.

Investigators also said Smith had an emergency protective order (EPO) against him involving the woman at the scene.

She told deputies that Smith had held her against her will at the home for about two days and at times he threatened to shoot her.

Deputies said they also found suspected drugs inside the home.

Smith was booked into the Calloway County Jail on violation of a Kentucky EPO, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree wanton endangerment, intimidating a participant in the legal process and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

