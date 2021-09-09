Illinois Public School students beginning in 2022 will be allowed up to 5 mental health days

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) -A new Illinois law allows public school students to take mental health days. Students can get up to five in a given school year.

The bill’s sponsor says, it’s just one way of letting students know it’s ok for them to seek the help they need.

“It can’t be that I just wake up this morning as a student and I don’t feel like going to school so I’m not going to.” Says Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford

Stafford says mental health days aren’t freebies for students.

“If they hit 2 of those days that triggers a response from the school that’s required by that same statute that we have to get mental health professionals involved in whatever that student is struggling with.” Says Stafford

Stafford believes the new law helps students suffering from mental health issues.

“To ensure they get the help that they need to resolve whatever those mental health issues are so they can focus back on life and schoolwork and family and sports and things that they are involved in.” explains Stafford

Herrin School District Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson is concerned about the number of days students can take off for mental days.

“For our students at any grade level to have 5 mental health days, my first concern is that’s a lot of days to be missed. 5 days, If a student truly has though a mental health issue and a mental health crisis of something of that. Obviously, we want to support that student.” says Wilson

The Governor signed the measure into law this week, Wilson says he is still reviewing the new legislation.

“we’re going to make the best of the situation and make it something meaningful and helpful to our students for sure.” Says Wilson

Stafford wants students to take the mental health days for the right reasons.

“If we just give students cart blanc to take mental health days as almost like almost they were vacation days right. I just don’t want to get out of bed because I don’t want to face the world, we’ll that’s not good for mental health either, that has exactly the opposite impact of what I think the intent of this legislation is.”' says Stafford

Governor Pritzker singed a bill this week aiming at increasing mental health awareness.

The new law takes effect in January of 2022.

