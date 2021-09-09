Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois Public School students beginning in 2022 will be allowed up to 5 mental health days

Illinois Public School Students will soon be able to take up to 5 mental health days.
Illinois Public School Students will soon be able to take up to 5 mental health days.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) -A new Illinois law allows public school students to take mental health days. Students can get up to five in a given school year.

The bill’s sponsor says, it’s just one way of letting students know it’s ok for them to seek the help they need.

“It can’t be that I just wake up this morning as a student and I don’t feel like going to school so I’m not going to.” Says Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford

Stafford says mental health days aren’t freebies for students.

“If they hit 2 of those days that triggers a response from the school that’s required by that same statute that we have to get mental health professionals involved in whatever that student is struggling with.” Says Stafford

Stafford believes the new law helps students suffering from mental health issues.

“To ensure they get the help that they need to resolve whatever those mental health issues are so they can focus back on life and schoolwork and family and sports and things that they are involved in.” explains Stafford

Herrin School District Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson is concerned about the number of days students can take off for mental days.

“For our students at any grade level to have 5 mental health days, my first concern is that’s a lot of days to be missed. 5 days, If a student truly has though a mental health issue and a mental health crisis of something of that. Obviously, we want to support that student.” says Wilson

The Governor signed the measure into law this week, Wilson says he is still reviewing the new legislation.

“we’re going to make the best of the situation and make it something meaningful and helpful to our students for sure.” Says Wilson

Stafford wants students to take the mental health days for the right reasons.

“If we just give students cart blanc to take mental health days as almost like almost they were vacation days right. I just don’t want to get out of bed because I don’t want to face the world, we’ll that’s not good for mental health either, that has exactly the opposite impact of what I think the intent of this legislation is.”' says Stafford

Governor Pritzker singed a bill this week aiming at increasing mental health awareness.

The new law takes effect in January of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pick-up truck
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

Latest News

A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place on the Southeast Missouri...
Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Southeast Mo. University
Symptom-free students eligible under a new plan at New Madrid County schools will be required...
New Madrid County R-1 School Board approves ‘masked and monitor’ plan
“Buzzi Unicem continues to be a valued partner to our school district,” said Dr. Neil Glass,...
Local Buzzi Unicem plant donates masks and wipes to Cape Girardeau Public Schools