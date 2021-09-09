Heartland Votes
Ill. Gaming Board approves license for new Walker’s Bluff casino

Thursday's vote from the Illinois Gaming Board means Walker's Bluff can start moving dirt on...
Thursday’s vote from the Illinois Gaming Board means Walker’s Bluff can start moving dirt on the multi-million-dollar project.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON-JACKSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Gaming Board approved a license for the land-based casino that is being built in southern Illinois.

Thursday’s vote means Walker’s Bluff can start moving dirt on the multi-million-dollar project.

The work could begin as soon as October.

Walker’s Bluff estimated the construction could take about 18 months.

Williamson County is also approved for another $10 million from the State of Illinois for road work leading to the new casino.

