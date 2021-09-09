Ill. Gaming Board approves license for new Walker’s Bluff casino

WILLIAMSON-JACKSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Gaming Board approved a license for the land-based casino that is being built in southern Illinois.

Thursday’s vote means Walker’s Bluff can start moving dirt on the multi-million-dollar project.

The work could begin as soon as October.

Walker’s Bluff estimated the construction could take about 18 months.

Williamson County is also approved for another $10 million from the State of Illinois for road work leading to the new casino.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.