Ill. Gaming Board approves license for new Walker’s Bluff casino
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON-JACKSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Gaming Board approved a license for the land-based casino that is being built in southern Illinois.
Thursday’s vote means Walker’s Bluff can start moving dirt on the multi-million-dollar project.
The work could begin as soon as October.
Walker’s Bluff estimated the construction could take about 18 months.
Williamson County is also approved for another $10 million from the State of Illinois for road work leading to the new casino.
