Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday , September 8, the Hamilton County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday , September 8.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 1 male infant
  • 2 male children
  • 5 females in their teens
  • 3 females in their 20s
  • 1 male in his 20s
  • 4 females in their 40s
  • 2 males in their 40s
  • 1 female in her 50s
  • 2 males in their 60s
  • 1 female in her 70s

According to the health department, there have been 1,171 total cases in the county and 20 deaths.

They said, currently, 70 people are isolated at home and one person is hospitalized.

