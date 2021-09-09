Fla. man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A Florida man was arrested after leading officers on a multi-county chase.

De Andre I. Bolton, 18, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment second degree - police officer, wanton endangerment first degree, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess and several traffic offenses.

At around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, Kentucky State Police Troopers were asked to be on the lookout for a 2016 Subaru Cross Trac that was reported stolen out of Iowa and traveling on I-24.

Troopers saw the vehicle around the 36 mile marker and tried to pull it over. They say the vehicle sped up and fled from troopers through Lyon, Caldwell and into Trigg County.

Officers with the Cadiz Police Department used a tire deflation device at the 65 mile marker.

According to KSP, the vehicle slowed down and pulled over a short distance later.

Bolton was arrested and taken to the Christian County Jail.

KSP was assisted by the Cadiz Police Department and the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.

