First Alert Thursday Outlook

Our pleasant ‘early-fall’ pattern will be with us for another day or two, before temps and humidity levels begin to climb this weekend. Light northerly flow will keep dew points and temps down a bit today; highs will be about 80 to 85, with dew points in the 50s. With clear skies and calm winds tonight, there is likely to be a bit more patchy fog, especially toward daybreak. And then tomorrow will be sunny and just a touch warmer, with afternoon highs of about 83 to 87.

Over the weekend an upper ridge will expand from west to east over the mid-Mississippi Valley. This will bring a quick return to hot, dry and more humid weather. Highs by Sunday afternoon look to be around 90. By early next week dew points will be creeping back to near 70, putting our heat index back in the 95-100 range during the afternoon hours. Farther out, models are showing a weak cold front moving through on Wednesday or Wednesday night with a line of showers and thunderstorms....this looks to be the closest significant chance of rainfall.

