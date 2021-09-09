Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Pleasant pattern continues for now.....’summer’ to return over the weekend.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our pleasant ‘early-fall’ pattern will be with us for another day or two, before temps and humidity levels begin to climb this weekend. Light northerly flow will keep dew points and temps down a bit today; highs will be about 80 to 85, with dew points in the 50s. With clear skies and calm winds tonight, there is likely to be a bit more patchy fog, especially toward daybreak. And then tomorrow will be sunny and just a touch warmer, with afternoon highs of about 83 to 87.

Over the weekend an upper ridge will expand from west to east over the mid-Mississippi Valley. This will bring a quick return to hot, dry and more humid weather. Highs by Sunday afternoon look to be around 90. By early next week dew points will be creeping back to near 70, putting our heat index back in the 95-100 range during the afternoon hours. Farther out, models are showing a weak cold front moving through on Wednesday or Wednesday night with a line of showers and thunderstorms....this looks to be the closest significant chance of rainfall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Health care workers at Missouri Delta Medical Center feel the impacts of the current COVID-19...
Full ICU at Missouri Delta Medical Center, workers scramble to keep up with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Crisp Thursday Morning!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 9/9
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 9/9
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very pleasant weather to end the work week.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. on 9/8.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/8