First Alert: Beautiful trend continues!

Sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s to low 80s will make for very comfortable conditions...
Sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s to low 80s will make for very comfortable conditions this afternoon.(Pexels)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It will feel more like fall this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s.

This afternoon will again be beautiful.

Sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will make for very comfortable conditions.

Winds will be lighter today, but they will remain out of the north.

Dry air will remain in place tonight allowing for cooler temperatures once again.

Lows by Friday morning will dip into the lower to middle 50s.

Highs on Friday will reach the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Southerly winds return over the weekend which will allow temps to warm back up into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Above average temperature will continue into early next week.

It will also feel humid, but heat index values shouldn’t be oppressive.

