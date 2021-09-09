Egyptian Health Dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 9.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one under the age of 10, four in their teens, four in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
- Male - one under the age of 5, four under the age of 10, one in their teens, two in their 20s, five in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 80s
Gallatin County
- Female - one under the age of 5, one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 50s
- Male - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, two in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
White County
- Female - one under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, two in their teens, seven in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 70s, three in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
- Male - three under the age of 10, two in their teens, one in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
A summary of cases in the health department’s region includes:
Saline County
- Total positive cases - 3,989
- Total deaths - 62
White County
- Total positive cases - 2,655
- Total deaths - 28
Gallatin County
- Total positive cases - 772
- Total deaths - 4
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.