Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 9.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 9.(Storyblocks.com)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 9.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, four in their teens, four in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - one under the age of 5, four under the age of 10, one in their teens, two in their 20s, five in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 80s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one under the age of 5, one in their teens, one in their 20s and one in their 50s
  • Male - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, two in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s

White County

  • Female - one under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, two in their teens, seven in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 70s, three in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - three under the age of 10, two in their teens, one in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

A summary of cases in the health department’s region includes:

Saline County

  • Total positive cases - 3,989
  • Total deaths - 62

White County

  • Total positive cases - 2,655
  • Total deaths - 28

Gallatin County

  • Total positive cases - 772
  • Total deaths - 4

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pick-up truck
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s dashboard, when it comes to...
Southeast Mo. counties see high rate of COVID-19 spread
Governor Andy Beshear announced more teams from the Kentucky National Guard will arrived over...
300+ additional National Guard members to help strained Ky. hospitals
Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on Thursday on its latest COVID-19...
Saint Francis Healthcare System reports 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations