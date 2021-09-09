Crisp Thursday Morning!

Clear skies and temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50s starting off Thursday morning. It will feel like a fall morning-grab a jacket before heading outside! Today will be another fantastic day. Sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, and it will continue to feel dry/comfortable. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, but they will remain out of the north.

One last day with the low 80s will occur on Friday. Southerly winds return over the weekend and warm temps back up into the upper 80s/low 90s. Above average temperature will continue into early next week. It will feel humid, but heat index values shouldn’t make it feel oppressive.

Our next chance of seeing rain will be the middle of next week.

-Lisa

