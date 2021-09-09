Caldwell Co. bridge deck overlay on U.S. 62

Heartland Votes
Caldwell County has began a bridge deck overlay on U.S. 62 on Wednesday, September 8.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports on Wednesday, September 8, that a bridge deck overlay on U.S. 62 has began.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic will be maintained using traffic signals on U.S. 62.

They said Hudgins Road at U.S. 62 will be closed during this work due to the closeness of the end of the bridge.

There was not enough room to preform the work on the bridge and to keep the road open.

The task is scheduled to be complete within 4 to 6 weeks.

KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone and expect delays also while utilizing safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

