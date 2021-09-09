Heartland Votes
Another great night ahead. Warmer towards the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the area and with clear skies and dry air in place, we are in store for another great evening. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The air mass is still relatively dry so it will feel comfortable. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

A mid level disturbance will move across the area Friday night. We will likely see a few clouds but at this time it appears there will not be enough moisture for any rainfall. As we head into the weekend highs temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

