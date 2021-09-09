Annual balloon glow taking place at Ste. Genevieve winery

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri winery will hold its annual balloon glow event Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24.

It will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, at Chaumette Vineyards and Winery.

Children and pets are welcome. Admission and parking is free.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing on with tradition and can’t wait to see our guests,” said owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, Hank Johnson. “Their joy in watching the balloons inflate and glow truly makes the day special.”

Organizers said a food tent will be set up with items to buy.

