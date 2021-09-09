Heartland Votes
All lanes on I-24 blocked at 51mm due to police investigation

All lanes of I-24 are blocked at the 51 mile marker as of Wednesday, September 8.
All lanes of I-24 are blocked at the 51 mile marker as of Wednesday, September 8.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports on Wednesday, September 8, that all lanes on interstate 24 are blocked at the 51 mile marker due to a police investigation.

This investigation is along the I-24 near the Lyon Caldwell County line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the Kentucky State Police ask for their help with blocking the roadways and removing traffic from the area.

The duration is unknown at this time of when the interstate will be clear.

The KYTC crew are redirecting Eastbound traffic at the KY 293 Princeton Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange to take KY 93 South to the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange.

The KYTC says due to the Westbound ramp closure at Exit 56 Westbound the I-24 traffic is being redirected at the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange to follow U.S. 68 West to KY 139 North to KY 93 North to return to I-24 at Exit 45. 

They also say due to congestion along the detour westbound I-24 traffic should consider continuing west on U.S. 68 to Draffenville, then take I-69 North to return to I-24 at the Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City.

