3 arrested following deadly shooting in steakhouse parking lot

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a person who was found early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Bardstown steakhouse.

George D. Riney, 20, was found shot to death inside a car in the parking lot of BJ’s Steakhouse at 201 Camptown Road.

The three people accused in his death are 19-year-old Andrew Toogood, 19-year-old Dominick Woods and 22-year-old Brittney Childers. Toogood is charged with murder, and the other two suspects have been charged with complicity to murder.

Information about motives was not immediately available.

People in Bardstown told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that they were shocked to hear the news.

“There’s one or two murders every year,” Garrett Yocum said. “For a small town like this. 41,000 people in the county, for there to be one or two murders a year? That’s ridiculous.”

Before Tuesday morning’s homicide, the last one in Bardstown happened in February. A man was shot and killed after a reported burglary.

