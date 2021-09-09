Heartland Votes
Advertisement

15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

The Perry County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 9.
The Perry County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 9.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 9.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years- 5
  • 18-64 years - 6
  • 65 and up - 3

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 163
  • Released from isolation - 3,916
  • Deaths - 68

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 15.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Health care workers at Missouri Delta Medical Center feel the impacts of the current COVID-19...
Full ICU at Missouri Delta Medical Center, workers scramble to keep up with COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Owner Jeff Johnson has spent the last week putting finishing touches on the Comedy Lounge to...
N2O Comedy Club reopens Thursday night in Cape Girardeau
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 9.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update
A map on the Missouri’s DHSS COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19...
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19