15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 9.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years- 5
- 18-64 years - 6
- 65 and up - 3
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 163
- Released from isolation - 3,916
- Deaths - 68
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 15.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
