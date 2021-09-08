Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Very pleasant weather to end the work week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area this morning and drier, cooler air is with us for the next few days. For this evening we will see clear skies and winds relaxing after sunset. This will allow for temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s. Thursday will be sunny and very pleasant with highs reaching the lower 80s.

Dry air will remain in place tomorrow night allowing for cooler temperatures once again. Lows by Friday morning will dip into the lower to middle 50s. Highs on Friday will reach the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A formal warrant was issued for Jamala L. Garmon, 34, of Cape Girardeau, for first-degree...
1 injured, 1 in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus

Latest News

Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. on 9/8.
First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 9/8
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cloudy In The Morning-Sunny This Afternoon!
Watch First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/8.
First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/8
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/8.
First Alert noon forecast for 9/8