Very pleasant weather to end the work week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area this morning and drier, cooler air is with us for the next few days. For this evening we will see clear skies and winds relaxing after sunset. This will allow for temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s. Thursday will be sunny and very pleasant with highs reaching the lower 80s.

Dry air will remain in place tomorrow night allowing for cooler temperatures once again. Lows by Friday morning will dip into the lower to middle 50s. Highs on Friday will reach the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies.

