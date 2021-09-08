Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while inside a car in a restaurant parking lot Tuesday.

Bardstown police said it happened at BJ’s Steakhouse around 6:30 a.m. EMS airlifted the victim to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Tuesday evening, shattered glass remnants of a homicide scene still sat on the sunbaked, blacktop parking lot.

”We actually planned to have dinner last night, with a buddy of mine,” said Garret Yocum, who was in the parking lot Tuesday evening. “I called Oliver, and said we’re going to BJ’s (Tuesday) afternoon. I saw it this morning and I was like, ‘Well, huh,’ but we went ahead and come up here to eat.”

Yocum said he saw the first responders rushing to the scene on his way to work. In that moment, Yocum had an idea of what happened.

“There’s one or two murders every year,” Yocum said. “For a small town like this. 41,000 people in the county, for there to be one or two murders a year? That’s ridiculous.”

Bardstown police said the victim wasn’t a BJ’s Steakhouse employee.

Crimes have been a worrying trend for Oliver Eades, too.

”Well to tell you the truth, it wasn’t the strangest thing to hear in Nelson County and the Bardstown area,” Eades said.

No one has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Before Tuesday morning’s homicide, the last one in Bardstown happened in February. A man was shot and killed after a reported burglary.

