Southeast Mo. State to observe Patriot Day with commemoration ceremony, Heroes Challenge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day with a commemoration ceremony and Heroes Challenge.

The 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10 in front of Academic Hall.

The university community and public are invited to attend.

At 7:44 a.m., the Southeast Show Band will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” as Show-Me Gold program participants and Air Force ROTC cadets raise the flag. It will then be lowered to half-staff as “Taps” is played, followed by a moment of silence.

The ceremony will take place amid a backdrop of 2,977 American flags placed in the lawn of Academic Hall.

Local law enforcement, fire, first responders and military personnel will also be honored.

The 20th Year Commemoration will include a Heroes Challenge at the Student Recreation Center September 9-10. It is open to all students, staff and faculty.

Participants can attempt to climb 1,920 steps, the equivalent to the number of stairs firemen climbed during rescue attempts.

According to the university, the ceremony is an ongoing effort by its community to ensure Americans never forget the fallen, first responders and military members who sacrificed their time and lives due to the terrorist attacks.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people lost their lives after four planes were hijacked by terrorists. Two of them crashed into the New York World Trade Center, one crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth crashed at Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.