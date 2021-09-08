Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Southeast Mo. University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place on the Southeast Missouri State University campus during the rest of the fall semester.

The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the University Center Program Lounge on Wednesdays in September, October, part of November and the first full week of December.

At this time, one additional clinic will also be held on the university’s Kennett campus in room 111 on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events are free and no appointment is necessary.

Faculty, staff and students can receive their first or second doses of a vaccine at the clinics.

The following is the full schedule and vaccines being offered at the clinics:

Date Time Location Available vaccines Wednesday, Sept. 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Sept. 15 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Thursday, Sept. 16 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kennett Campus, Room 111 Pfizer, Moderna Wednesday, Sept. 22 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Oct. 6 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Oct. 13 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Oct. 20 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Oct. 27 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Nov. 3 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Nov. 10 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Nov. 17 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Dec. 1 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Dec. 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m. University Center Program Lounge Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

More information on the clinics can be found here.

