Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Southeast Mo. University

Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place on the Southeast Missouri...
Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place on the Southeast Missouri State University campus during the rest of the fall semester.(KSLA)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place on the Southeast Missouri State University campus during the rest of the fall semester.

The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the University Center Program Lounge on Wednesdays in September, October, part of November and the first full week of December.

At this time, one additional clinic will also be held on the university’s Kennett campus in room 111 on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events are free and no appointment is necessary.

Faculty, staff and students can receive their first or second doses of a vaccine at the clinics.

The following is the full schedule and vaccines being offered at the clinics:

DateTimeLocationAvailable vaccines
Wednesday, Sept. 810 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Sept. 1510 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, Sept. 1610 a.m.-2 p.m.Kennett Campus, Room 111Pfizer, Moderna
Wednesday, Sept. 2210 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Oct. 610 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Oct. 1310 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungeModerna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Oct. 2010 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Oct. 2710 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Nov. 310 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungeModerna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Nov. 1010 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Nov. 1710 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Dec. 110 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungeModerna, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Dec. 810 a.m.-2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

More information on the clinics can be found here.

