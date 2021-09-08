Heartland Votes
Section of I-70 to close for Missouri Marine’s procession

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a deadly bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.(Missouri Rep. Nick Schroer)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Several miles of westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis will close briefly Wednesday as the remains of a Marine killed in Afghanistan are escorted from Lambert Airport to a funeral home.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz was among 13 U.S. service members killed last month in Kabul.

Schmitz was from Wentzville, Missouri.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says the westbound lanes will be closed as a procession moves from the airport to Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles.

Intersections will reopen as soon as the procession passes.

Thompson said the procession is expected to start around 1 p.m. Wednesday and take about 20 minutes.

