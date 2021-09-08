Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery at Dyersburg store

Police say the armed robbery suspect left the Dyersburg, Tenn. business going southward into...
Police say the armed robbery suspect left the Dyersburg, Tenn. business going southward into the Bruce community.(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General Store.

On September 2 around 10:30 p.m., Dyersburg police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the store on E. Court Street.

When they arrived, two employees told them a masked suspect entered the business and ordered them to get money from the cash registers.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue medical mask, grey hoodie and black shorts. The gun was described as a revolver-type weapon.

He left the business going southward into the Bruce community.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect from the photo or have any information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477 or 311.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A formal warrant was issued for Jamala L. Garmon, 34, of Cape Girardeau, for first-degree...
1 injured, 1 in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
On Monday, September 6, a woman was hit by a vehicle breaking her femur.
Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell is expected to speak about the situation in Afghanistan at the Rotary Club...
LIVE: Sen. McConnell stops in Paducah
LIVE: Sen. McConnell visits Paducah, Ky.
The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will return to the John...
Hunting and fishing Days returns to John A. Logan College campus
Jamarious Jones
DNA from dreadlock leads to armed robbery arrest nearly 3 years later