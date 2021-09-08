Police investigating armed robbery at Dyersburg store

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General Store.

On September 2 around 10:30 p.m., Dyersburg police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the store on E. Court Street.

When they arrived, two employees told them a masked suspect entered the business and ordered them to get money from the cash registers.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue medical mask, grey hoodie and black shorts. The gun was described as a revolver-type weapon.

He left the business going southward into the Bruce community.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect from the photo or have any information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477 or 311.

