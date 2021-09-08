Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

___

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A formal warrant was issued for Jamala L. Garmon, 34, of Cape Girardeau, for first-degree...
1 injured, 1 in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 14-year-old Karah...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus

Latest News

91 cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Egyptian Health Department on Wednesday, September 8.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 91 new cases of COVID-19
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
The Stage Company of Poplar Bluff announced on Wednesday, September 8 that is ending its...
Poplar Bluff community theatre group leaves Historic Rodgers Theater
he Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway Street, was severely damaged by a fire in April.
Condemnation hearing scheduled for Broadway Theatre