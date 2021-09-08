Mitch McConnell makes a visit in the Heartland

PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) -Senate Minority leader and Republican Leader, Mitch McConnell made a stop in the Heartland Today.

McConnell visited the Carson center to speak to the Rotary club of Paducah. Infrastructure, Afghanistan and COVID-19 were the topics he discusses.

“And until we get enough Americans vaccinated this is not going away,” said McConnell.

Back in his home state of Kentucky, the Republican Senator Mitch McConnell says 90 percent of COVID patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“I’m hoping by continuing to tell people the truth, not opinion, not somebody’s rumor but the truth will encourage people to go on and get vaccinated. Because until we get enough people vaccinated, to get what they call herd immunity it’s not going away.” said McConnell.

Members of the Rotary Club of Paducah were among the constituents that McConnell visited while on recess from Washington.

McConnell touted the infrastructure Bill passed by the Senate in August.

The Senate version calls for one trillion dollars in spending to repairs roads and bridges and broadband.

“First of all it doesn’t raise taxes. The infrastructure is a traditional role for the federal government. It’s not something new. The federal government has been doing this since before the civil war. And we have crumbling infrastructure all over the country.” said McConnell.

McConnell also discussing the U.S. Military pull out of Afghanistan.

His comments in Paducah come on the same day that the body of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz is returned to his hometown outside of St. Louis.

Schmitz is among the 13 U.S service members killed on August 26 at Kabul airport.

McConnell also says he opposed the complete withdraw of American Troops. An argument he says he made with President Biden and the previous two administrations.

“So my view was it was working. Minimum cost at this point, minimal loss of life at this point, and Afghanistan was not a haven for people who wanted to hit us here at home.” said McConnell.

The senate returns to session beginning on Monday, September 13.

