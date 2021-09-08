LIVE: Sen. McConnell in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is attending the Rotary Club of Paducah luncheon on Wednesday, September 8.

The event is at the Myre River Room at the Carson Center at 12 p.m.

The Republican leader is expected to deliver remarks on Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccines and the economy.

Sen. McConnell will also be discussing issues important to Kentucky and the nation.

