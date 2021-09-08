Heartland Votes
LIVE: Sen. McConnell in Paducah

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is attending the Rotary Club of Paducah luncheon on Wednesday, September 8.

The event is at the Myre River Room at the Carson Center at 12 p.m.

The Republican leader is expected to deliver remarks on Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccines and the economy.

Sen. McConnell will also be discussing issues important to Kentucky and the nation.

