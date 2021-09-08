Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.

Caydence Jansen, of Jackson, was one of 20 scholarship winners in the state.

You can click here to see the full list of scholarship winners from rounds one and two.

Southeast Missouri cash prize winners for the second round include:

Thomas Becker - Piedmont

Shari Buerck - Perryville

Amanda Crofford - Naylor

Jaron Evans - Poplar Bluff

John Riley - Sikeston

Shamyia Roston - Portageville

Bill Starkey - Fredericktown

Sharon Taylor - Poplar Bluff

Joel Taylor - Puxico

Charles Tyra - Essex

James Wengler - Fredericktown

The next drawing will take place Friday, September 10, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, at the time of the August 27 drawing, a total of 566,151 MO VIP entries were received.

Of the 180 winners in the second of the program’s five drawings, 177 have been fully verified. The remaining three preliminary winners have until 5 p.m. Friday to complete the documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status, or the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.

A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults (18 and up).

100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once.

