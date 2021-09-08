Hunting and fishing Days returns to John A. Logan College campus

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will return to the John A. Logan College campus in Carterville on Saturday, September 25 and 26.

Admission to the event is $5 per vehicle or a donation of a bag of non-perishable food. Local Boy Scouts will collect the food donations and deliver them to area food banks.

More than 70 vendors will be on campus to offer a variety of merchandise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Hunting and fishing seminars, music and entertainment are also scheduled throughout the weekend.

Traditional events, such as the Kid’s Fishing Hole, Splash Dogs and duck and goose calling competitions, will also be returning.

New events include Twiggy the Skiing Squirrel and Lacy Jones from the Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid.

The annual family friendly event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois.

Organizers say they are excited to bring it back, but the ongoing pandemic will cause some changes this year.

“Everyone is looking forward to bringing the event back to campus,” said Hunting and Fishing Days Coordinator Chris Naegele. “The event is limited due to ongoing restrictions, but we are going to have it, and we have a lot of activities planned for all ages of outdoor enthusiasts.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all vendors and events will be outside.

Calling competitions, highlighted by the Tim Grounds Memorial Duck and Goose competitions on Sunday, will be in the courtyard behind the Conference Center.

According to organizers, Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is the largest celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day in the country.

It began in 1987.

The mission of the event is to be educational, family friend and dedicated to teaching ethics, safety, and conservation in order to create the best outdoor experience.

For more information on the event and vendors, contact John A. Logan College at 618-985-2828, ext. 8541 or click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.