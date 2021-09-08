Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Gov. Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 9.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 9 at 12:30 p.m.

He will update Kentuckians on the economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations.

The update will be held at Kentucky State Capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Wednesday, September 8, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,468 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 30 additional deaths.

They have a total of 7,935 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

The positivity rate was 14.16 percent.

Currently, 2,424 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 674 are in the ICU and 431 are on ventilators.

