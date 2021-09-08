Get paid $1,300 to watch horror films

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spooky season is right around the corner and one ultimate horror film fan can celebrate Halloween by getting paid $1,300 to watch 13 high-budget horror films.

The team at Financebuzz wants to find out if higher-budget horror movies are scarier than those with a low budget.

They’re looking for someone to record their heart rate while watching 13 of the scariest movies ever made including “The Blair Witch Project”, “Saw”, and “Amityville Horror”.

The winner will receive a Fitbit to record their heart rate, along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.

Anyone who thinks they’re up to the challenge can apply by filling out a form to show the Financebuzz team why they are the best hire for this side hustle.

You must live in the U.S. and must be at least 18 years old.

Applications are due Sept. 26 at midnight. The winner will be selected by Oct. 1 and be contacted by email.

