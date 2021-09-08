Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon

Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.
Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

An isolated shower is also possible this morning due to a passing cold front.

Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.

Sunshine arrives this afternoon and it will feel wonderful outside.

High temps will be in the low 80s!

Clear skies tonight and air moving in from the north will allow temps to drop into the mid 50s by Thursday morning.

The rest of the week is looking beautiful with below average temps in the low 80s.

A gradual warming trend arrives by the weekend.

Temperatures will be back up into the upper 80s and low 90s by next week.

