Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for teen believed to be in danger

O’FALLON, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old O’Fallon girl.

Karah Barnett was reportedly last seen at a home on the the 200 block of Jefferson Street in O’Fallon at 5:33 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

She left the home on foot.

According to ISP, Barnett has a condition that places her in danger.

Barnett has brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

She also has braces, wears glasses, has five ear piercings and a tattoo on her left forearm.

Barnett was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light blue jeans.

Any who has seen or knows where Barnett might be is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or their local police department.

