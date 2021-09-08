Heartland Votes
Advertisement

DNA from dreadlock leads to armed robbery arrest nearly 3 years later

Jamarious Jones
Jamarious Jones(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DNA evidence pulled from an armed robbery scene three years ago has led to the arrest of a Memphis man.

Records show Jamarious Jones, was one of two suspects in an armed robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts in December of 2018. Investigators say during the robbery, the victim attempted to defend himself and pulled one of Jones’s dreadlocks from his head.

The victim was shot in the chest after the incident.

Investigators with Memphis police collected the evidence and sent it to an FBI Laboratory for DNA analysis where Jones was confirmed to be a suspect in the case.

In October of 2020, an FBI task force also received a CrimeStoppers tip that Jones was the gunman in the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Jones is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Jones’ last court appearance was on September 8, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A formal warrant was issued for Jamala L. Garmon, 34, of Cape Girardeau, for first-degree...
1 injured, 1 in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus
On Monday, September 6, a woman was hit by a vehicle breaking her femur.
Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle
Octavia Tokley, right, the widow of Erin "Toke" Tokley, a Philadelphia cop who died from...
More first responders dying of COVID-19 amid resistance to vaccine mandates

Latest News

The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will return to the John...
Hunting and fishing Days returns to John A. Logan College campus
The Perry County Health Department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or...
5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill; walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday
Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place on the Southeast Missouri...
Several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Southeast Mo. University
According to Illinois State Police, the dentures were taken to the “lost and found” at the Du...
Troopers: Owner claims dentures lost at Du Quoin State Fair