Deadline for third ‘MO VIP’ drawing Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 8, at 11:59 p.m. new entries for the third drawing will begin.
On Wednesday, September 8, at 11:59 p.m. new entries for the third drawing will begin.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -The third of five drawings for Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery is Friday, September 10.

The new entries will being on Wednesday, September 8, at 11:59 p.m.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services the winners for the second drawing will be announced on Wednesday, September 8.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from COVID,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “Vaccinations are safe and effective. The choice for you and your children aged 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a personal one – but it’s so powerful for so many reasons. Choosing to get vaccinated not only protects you and your family but also contributes to the efforts of many to make Missouri a safer place to live, go to school and interact with others.”

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

To get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you look online.

