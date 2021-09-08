Heartland Votes
Condemnation hearing scheduled for Broadway Theatre

he Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway Street, was severely damaged by a fire in April.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A public hearing will be held to decide whether the Broadway Theatre is considered a “dangerous building” under city ordinance.

The hearing will be Monday, September 13 at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Anyone with interest in the property may attend the hearing.

The city’s building supervisor will determine whether the building is considered dangerous per the city’s ordinance, and whether the owners should “repair, vacate or demolish” it.

The Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway Street, was severely damaged by a fire in April.

The State Fire Marshal requested the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate it as a possible arson. Investigators were asked to collect potential arson evidence.

The building’s damages were estimated at a $300,000 loss.

A festival and other fundraising efforts attempted to raise money for the repair costs.

The Broadway Theatre was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 2015. It was built between 1920-21.

According to the city documents, the current owner of the property is listed as Kerasotes Missouri Theatres, Inc.

