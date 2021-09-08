Cloudy In The Morning-Sunny This Afternoon!

Mostly cloudy skies starting off the morning with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower with a cold front moving through is possible although most areas look to remain dry. Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon making it sunny outside. Today will feel wonderful as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Clear skies tonight and air moving in from the north will allow temps to drop into the mid 50s by Thursday morning. The rest of the week will remain dry with below average temps in the low 80s.

A gradual warming trend will occur by the weekend: back into the upper 80s and low 90s by next week.

-Lisa

