Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a burglary at an area gas station.

On September 3, just after midnight, Cape Girardeau police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial for a business alarm.

They learned a suspect broke into the business, stole an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Police releases surveillance images of the suspect wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and the car used to leave the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

