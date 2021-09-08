Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in a gas station burglary.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a burglary at an area gas station.

On September 3, just after midnight, Cape Girardeau police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial for a business alarm.

They learned a suspect broke into the business, stole an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Police releases surveillance images of the suspect wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and the car used to leave the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

