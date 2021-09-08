Heartland Votes
Broadway Theater gets new non-profit owner as city leaders discuss building’s safety

Due to a fire in the building was condemned on April 1.
Due to a fire in the building was condemned on April 1.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The future of the Broadway Theater building in downtown Cape Girardeau remains up in the air, even as a new non-profit vows to restore it.

That’s because city leaders aren’t sure it it’s safe.

“We hope to see the building fully rehabilitated and repurposed for use or a combination of uses that will contribute positively to the downtown and to the community as a whole,” said City Planner Ryan Shrimplin.

He said due to the fire in late March the building was condemned on April 1.

“Which means it was declared a dangerous building and unfit for human occupancy,” he said.

The old owner was then given 30 days to repair the building, but Shrimplin said not having the means led him to donate it to the Cape Broadway Theater Non-Profit Organization.

“Now, they have plans to remodel it,” he said.

Currently the theater is being secured; and although it’s only the first step in the renovation process, the whole process could cost millions of dollars to complete.

“The long-term project to ultimately do the full rehabilitation is dependent upon fundraising. So, this non-profit organization needs to raise a very large sum of money in order to fully rehabilitate the structure.”

With the city giving them time to do so, and not tearing it down, as long as they’re making progress.

“If you do value the building, and would like to see it saved, I would encourage you to see what you can do to help that organization accomplish its goal.”

Cape Broadway Theatre is raising money to renovate the building through a GoFundMe campaign.

The theater’s condemnation hearing will be held at Cape Girardeau City Hall on Monday, September 13.

