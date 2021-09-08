5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill; walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 8.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 0

13-17 years- 1

18-64 years - 3

65 and up - 1



A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 260

Released from isolation - 3,804

Deaths - 68

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.