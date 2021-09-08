$100 thousand was raised for Saint Francis Foundation

Heartland Votes
The annual Friends Gala Virtual Auction raised $100,000 for the Saint Francis Foundation. (Source: Saint Francis Healthcare System)(Saint Francis Healthcare System)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare announced on Tuesday, September 7, that $100,000 was raised at the Friends Gala Virtual Auction for the Saint Francis Foundation.

The event was held on Monday, August 9, to Wednesday, August 25.

According to the Saint Francis Healthcare this year made the sixth annual year for the event.

“The circumstances are different this year, but the needs remain the same. The money and resources we raised as a result provide not only the much needed rehab, medicine, equipment and general finances necessary to regain optimal health after a major life event, it provides hope. Hope is the expectation of a positive outcome, and provides the strength necessary to fight and believe like never before. That is when healing has the upper hand,” said Jimmy Wilferth, Vice President of Marketing and Foundation at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

The Saint Francis Healthcare says contributions raised each year benefits the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through the Foundation.

They also said the CardiacCare fund provides assistance with cardiac rehabilitation and other necessary services and equipment for patients unable to afford them

The CancerCare fund helps cancer patients in need with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.

For more information about The Friends of Saint Francis or to reserve a table for the 2022 Friends Gala please call 573-331-5791 or visit the website.

