Virtual meeting for improvements over KY 1286 North friendship road in Paducah and McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces on Tuesday, September 7, that they will be hosting a public virtual meeting over progressing a project to improve the Ky 1286 North Friendship Road.

Their plan is to conduct it in several phases between U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road and U.S. 62 in southwest Paducah and McCracken County.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, September 21 starting at 6 p.m to 7 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet they are looking to get input from the public as they continue to move forward with construction.

They also say anyone who travels KY 1286/North Friendship Road or who owns a home or business along the route to attend the online meeting by registering online.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says the online meeting will provide an opportunity for the project team to share design plans for Phase I of the project and get feedback for the planning of additional improvements for the remaining sections of KY 1286 between U.S. 62/Blandville Road and U.S. 60/Hinkelville Road.

“Despite meeting online via Zoom, the purpose and structure of the meeting is similar to previous in-person meetings. Our engineers, design staff, and consultants working on the project will offer displays, maps, renderings of the project area and answer questions,” Poat said. “We’ll discuss ongoing design work and plans for the section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road between U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road and U.S. 62/Blandville Road, and provide a forward look at planning for additional phases moving northward toward U.S. 60,” said Poat.

Prior to the meeting a website will be up with information about the proposed improvements.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the highway has two narrow lanes, minimal shoulders, several curves and steep drop offs along some sections.

KYTC District 1 Project Development Engineer Chris Kuntz says that the 3.3 mile long passageway for Phase I was the site of 185 crashes during the four year analysis period.

“Approximately 11,400 vehicles travel the 1.36 mile section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 in an average day. That’s far more than it was originally designed to carry,” Kuntz said “Continuing retail development near U.S. 60 along the north end continues to draw more traffic to KY 1286, further enhancing the need for improvements.”

The improvement project is going to widen the highway which will allow it to have three lanes.

The project will also add new connections to U.S. 45 and U.S. 60.

They will build a multi use trail along the passageway that will soften the curves and improves the intersections of the highway.

KYTC staff and council will share specific plans for this Phase I section then discuss general plans for three additional phases as improvements continue going northward for a total of 3.3 miles.

All written and voiced comments received will become a part of the official record for the project.

