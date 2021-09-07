Union City Middle School students show respect to rescue workers

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A teacher from Union City Middle Schools shows off her students respectful and honorable work.

After students had a 9/11 lesson at school, Sherri Moore helped her students create art to express their feelings.

Moore helped nearly 100 of her students create posters, colored pictures and prayers for firefighters who died 20 years ago on September 11.

According to Union City Middle School their students designs were to encourage and to support local firefighters who will participate Saturday, September 11, at the annual Memorial Climb that is hosted by Discovery Park of America.

They also said Lauren Jones who is a Special Event Director at DPA collected the students pictures and writings and contacted Moore to organize the activity.

“I’m not sure many of the students had a true understanding of 9-11 and the significance of Patriot Day until we started this study,” Moore said. “We’ve spent a lot of time exploring the many stories of this tragic day and how it shaped the world in which they live in today.”

“We also read the novel I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001, written by Lauren Tarshis. It is the story of a young boy whose father and uncle are firefighters for the NYFD and what life might’ve been like in New York on the day of the attacks.”

The students creative work will be on display as all firefighters and rescue workers throughout the region gather together at DPA to pay tribute to those that passed on September 11, 2001.

