Unemployment benefits end, Missourians on the job hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal unemployment benefits ended for millions over the weekend and now employers are hopeful to see people come back to work.

Foot traffic is increasing at job centers throughout southeast Missouri, which is a sign more people are ready to find a job.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, there’s a hiring event at the Sikeston location from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

The Regional Employer Services Manager Debra Thompson said you have a lot of options if you’re on the hunt for a new job.

”It’s really kind of a job seeker’s market,” said Debra Thompson.

Thompson said more job seekers started coming to the center in the past 30 days.

“That is a very positive thing for employers,” said Thompson.

There’s all kinds of jobs up for grabs, according to Thompson.

“It doesn’t matter if you want it from fast food all the way up to an executive level, there are so many openings,” said Thompson.

There’s especially a need for city maintenance workers.

“We rely heavily on part-time staff,” said Brock Davis.

Part time staff is hard to come by these days for Cape Girardeau Parks Divisional Manager, Brock Davis.

“This year, we’ve managed to squeak by, but we have been short in several of our divisions, we have struggled getting people to apply,” said Davis.

That means full time staff has to pick up the slack.

“Not only they have to pick up other duties, but it also takes that much longer for us to repair a restroom that’s got a problem or repair a shelter that’s got a problem or construct a new shelter or whatever it is we’re trying to do,” said Davis.

Davis is hopeful those who lived on unemployment benefits will start applying for open positions.

“To get the economy going, to get the workforce going, for us we really need people to apply,” said David.

Thompson said we can’t expect it to happen overnight.

“I think it’s just something that’s going to take several years,” said Thompson.

You can find more job information here: https://jobs.mo.gov/

