Troopers looking for owners of dentures found at Du Quoin State Fair
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - If you went to the fair and left your dentures, Illinois State Police wants to make sure you get them back.
ISP District 13 posted on its Facebook page on Monday, September 6.
They said the dentures were found in Conservation World at the fair. The dentures were taken to the “lost and found” at the Grandstand.
