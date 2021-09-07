Heartland Votes
Troopers looking for owners of dentures found at Du Quoin State Fair

According to Illinois State Police, the dentures were taken to the “lost and found” at the Du...
According to Illinois State Police, the dentures were taken to the “lost and found” at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand.(Illinois State Police Dist. 13/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - If you went to the fair and left your dentures, Illinois State Police wants to make sure you get them back.

ISP District 13 posted on its Facebook page on Monday, September 6.

They said the dentures were found in Conservation World at the fair. The dentures were taken to the “lost and found” at the Grandstand.

Are you missing something? 🦷 Your dentures were found over in Conservation World. They are now at the lost and found at...

Posted by Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin on Monday, September 6, 2021

