Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 103 new cases of COVID-19

On Tuesday, September 7, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 103 new cases of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, September 7, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 103 new cases of COVID-19.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 7.

The health department also reported 186 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 487 active cases.

They said there has been one new additional death which was a male in his 80s from Johnson County.

They said there have been 117 deaths total in the Southern Seven region

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings are under investigation in Mississippi County.
2 shootings, possibly related, under investigation in Mississippi Co.
Two parents face criminal charges after reportedly overdosing on drugs while a four-week-old...
Two Missouri parents charged after overdose in hot car with four-week-old inside
A formal warrant was issued for Jamala L. Garmon, 34, of Cape Girardeau, for first-degree...
1 injured, 1 in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
On Monday, September 6, a woman was hit by a vehicle breaking her femur.
Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle

Latest News

On Tuesday, September 7, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 90 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Dept. reports 90 new cases of COVID-19
Flu season is quickly approaching.
Flu season quickly approaching
On Tuesday, September 7, the Egyptian Health Department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 ....
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 78 new cases of COVID-19
On Tuesday, September 7, the Southern Seven Head Start reported two new cases of COVID-19 in...
Southern 7 Head Start reports two Metropolis classrooms temporarily closed