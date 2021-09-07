Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 103 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 7.

The health department also reported 186 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 487 active cases.

They said there has been one new additional death which was a male in his 80s from Johnson County.

They said there have been 117 deaths total in the Southern Seven region

